Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 1,001 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICF. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth $82,000.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Price Performance

ICF traded up $1.21 on Thursday, reaching $63.09. The stock had a trading volume of 82,127 shares. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.41 and a 200-day moving average of $65.42.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

