Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,294 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,699,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,790,000 after acquiring an additional 363,726 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 28.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,525,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,704,000 after purchasing an additional 772,952 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,168,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,609,000 after purchasing an additional 41,109 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,303,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,670,000 after purchasing an additional 102,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,323,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,386,000 after purchasing an additional 28,708 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,421. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.35. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.19 and a 52 week high of $90.83.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

