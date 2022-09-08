Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Lowers Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,657 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 74.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on LOW. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.05.

Insider Activity

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $200.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,629,914. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.70. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

See Also

