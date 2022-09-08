Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Purchases 3,284 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,321.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,008,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920,939 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,478.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 22,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 22,347 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 134.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 14,419 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 18,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.5% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.40. 15,937,220 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.80 and its 200 day moving average is $63.56.

