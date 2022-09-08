Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,233 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 0.6% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 712,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,904,000 after acquiring an additional 86,100 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EFV traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.68. 2,623,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.49.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

