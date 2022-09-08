Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) is Phocas Financial Corp.’s 4th Largest Position

Phocas Financial Corp. reduced its position in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,125 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Pathward Financial makes up 1.5% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.76% of Pathward Financial worth $12,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Pathward Financial in the first quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Pathward Financial by 27.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Pathward Financial by 2,079.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,983 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Pathward Financial in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Pathward Financial in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pathward Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pathward Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Pathward Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Pathward Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pathward Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pathward Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Pathward Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.19. 1,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,730. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.17 million, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $31.16 and a one year high of $65.96.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $126.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Pathward Financial’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is currently 4.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $26,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,779. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Pathward Financial news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $26,805.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,850 shares in the company, valued at $387,779. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Ingram acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.25 per share, for a total transaction of $42,812.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,390.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 12,250 shares of company stock valued at $436,228 and sold 1,750 shares valued at $62,245. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pathward Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pathward Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathward Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.