Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.75.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PDCO shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies to $26.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Patterson Companies news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 4,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $144,909.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,748.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $301,124.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,186.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Les B. Korsh sold 4,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $144,909.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,748.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies Price Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the first quarter valued at $37,708,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 607.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,037,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,451,000 after buying an additional 890,824 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 14.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,232,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,642,000 after buying an additional 418,046 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 149.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 626,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,295,000 after buying an additional 375,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,261,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $26.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.27. Patterson Companies has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $35.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.79%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

