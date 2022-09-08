Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.75.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on PDCO shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies to $26.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Patterson Companies news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 4,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $144,909.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,748.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $301,124.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,186.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Les B. Korsh sold 4,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $144,909.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,748.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson Companies
Patterson Companies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $26.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.27. Patterson Companies has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $35.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.63.
Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.79%.
About Patterson Companies
Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Patterson Companies (PDCO)
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
- 3 Solar Stocks That Will Benefit From the Biden Tariff Holiday
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.