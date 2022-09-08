PayPoint (LON:PAY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $586.75

Shares of PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 586.75 ($7.09) and traded as high as GBX 625 ($7.55). PayPoint shares last traded at GBX 616 ($7.44), with a volume of 91,471 shares.

Separately, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.52) price target on shares of PayPoint in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 602.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 586.57. The firm has a market cap of £420.77 million and a PE ratio of 1,070.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.21.

PayPoint plc provides payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. It offers bill payment, digital bill payment, eMoney, and cash out services; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIM cards, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

