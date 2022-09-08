Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Shares Up 6.6%

Shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) shot up 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.69 and last traded at $1.69. 59,530 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,682,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

A number of research firms have commented on PSFE. Susquehanna cut shares of Paysafe from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Paysafe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $2.25 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Paysafe to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.69.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.56.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Paysafe during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Paysafe during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Paysafe in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Paysafe by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO bought a new position in Paysafe in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.51% of the company’s stock.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

