PegNet Reaches Market Cap of $296,354.55 (PEG)

PegNet (PEG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. PegNet has a market cap of $296,354.55 and $20.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PegNet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PegNet has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PegNet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005186 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005184 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00038209 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005183 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,281.81 or 0.99977855 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00038421 BTC.

PegNet Coin Profile

PegNet (PEG) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org.

Buying and Selling PegNet

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PegNet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PegNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PegNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PegNet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.