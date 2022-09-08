Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Acquires 227,955 Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,733,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,955 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned approximately 1.20% of Ardelyx worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ARDX. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ardelyx by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Ardelyx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Ardelyx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 1,744.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 293,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 277,856 shares during the last quarter. 24.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Ardelyx Stock Up 6.2 %

ARDX stock opened at $1.20 on Thursday. Ardelyx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 191.74% and a negative net margin of 2,594.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.33.

Ardelyx Profile

(Get Rating)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.