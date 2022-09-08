Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Acquires Shares of 151,835 Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 151,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,490,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $728,277,000 after purchasing an additional 16,346,887 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,729,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $540,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,732 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 17,309,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $142,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818,173 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 20.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,581,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $145,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,515,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,083,000 after acquiring an additional 279,522 shares during the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $11.47 on Thursday. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.93.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $25.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.88 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 73.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,591,092 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $17,406,546.48. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 49,578,477 shares in the company, valued at $542,388,538.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 26,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,475.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 388,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,677,646.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,591,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $17,406,546.48. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 49,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,388,538.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ET shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.63.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

