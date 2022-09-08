Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 71.7% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZIM opened at $31.48 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 12-month low of $31.37 and a 12-month high of $91.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a $4.75 dividend. This is a positive change from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.85. This represents a $19.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 60.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is currently 36.83%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZIM. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.60 to $53.30 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.83.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

