Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Makes New $913,000 Investment in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 15,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MP Materials by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in MP Materials by 0.4% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 150,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,629,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in MP Materials by 5.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MP Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MP opened at $31.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 19.75 and a current ratio of 20.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.19. MP Materials Corp. has a one year low of $27.48 and a one year high of $60.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. MP Materials had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 49.26%. The company had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. MP Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

MP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of MP Materials from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MP Materials from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

Insider Activity at MP Materials

In other news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $151,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,603,411 shares in the company, valued at $324,778,765.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MP Materials news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 23,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $812,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,288,458 shares in the company, valued at $44,361,608.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $151,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,603,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,778,765.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,786,592 shares of company stock worth $180,572,246 over the last three months. 41.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MP Materials Profile

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Stories

