Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 3,110 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $19.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.61 and its 200 day moving average is $19.94. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $17.03 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARCC shares. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Insider Activity at Ares Capital

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $494,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven B. Mckeever acquired 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $49,811.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,944 shares in the company, valued at $806,744.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $494,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 327,775 shares of company stock valued at $5,869,061. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital

(Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.