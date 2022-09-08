Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Takes Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Alcoa by 45.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 220,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,368,000 after purchasing an additional 69,032 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Alcoa by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 70,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,310,000 after acquiring an additional 36,245 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Alcoa by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 442,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,829,000 after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 300,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,874,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,383,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,329 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $47.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.31. Alcoa Co. has a 1-year low of $39.56 and a 1-year high of $98.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by ($1.04). Alcoa had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $84.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.64.

Alcoa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

See Also

