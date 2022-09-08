Personal Group (LON:PGH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $190.00

Shares of Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 190 ($2.30) and last traded at GBX 190.25 ($2.30), with a volume of 38748 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 204 ($2.46).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,010 ($12.20) price target on shares of Personal Group in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 235.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 281.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of £59.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,718.18.

In related news, insider Martin Bennett acquired 18,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 275 ($3.32) per share, with a total value of £49,692.50 ($60,044.10).

Personal Group Holdings Plc provides short-term accident and health insurance services, SaaS products, and salary sacrifice technology products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Affordable Insurance, Other Owned Benefits, Benefits and Platform, and Pay and Reward segments. It offers insurance products, including hospital plans, convalescence plans, and death benefit plans; and consultancy and software solutions on pay and reward services, as well as a suite of cloud-based Saas tools.

