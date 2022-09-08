Petro-Victory Energy (CVE:VRY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.99

Petro-Victory Energy Corp. (CVE:VRY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.99 and traded as low as C$1.75. Petro-Victory Energy shares last traded at C$1.75, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Petro-Victory Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.56 million and a PE ratio of -4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.54, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.79.

About Petro-Victory Energy

Petro-Victory Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. It holds working interests in 38 licenses totaling an area of 257,604 acres in 2 oil producing basins in Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

