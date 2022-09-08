Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) is Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 3.0% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $15,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,604,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,081,153,000 after buying an additional 1,977,553 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 29,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE:PM opened at $94.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.96.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.