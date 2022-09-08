Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 15th

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is an increase from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Up 2.7 %

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $33.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 116.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.32. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.66 and a 12 month high of $36.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Compass Point dropped their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho downgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

