Phocas Financial Corp. Has $10.73 Million Stake in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Phocas Financial Corp. lessened its holdings in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 144,845 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the period. Preferred Bank accounts for 1.3% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $10,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 1,224.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFBC. B. Riley dropped their price target on Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James cut Preferred Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.60.

Preferred Bank Price Performance

PFBC traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.73. 220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,245. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.77. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $60.25 and a 12-month high of $81.97.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $59.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.84 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 45.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Preferred Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.99%.

About Preferred Bank

(Get Rating)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

