Phocas Financial Corp. Has $5.84 Million Stock Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Phocas Financial Corp. decreased its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.10% of OneMain worth $5,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,150,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in OneMain by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 957,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,936,000 after buying an additional 573,125 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in OneMain by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 796,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,833,000 after buying an additional 421,020 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in OneMain by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,087,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,409,000 after buying an additional 308,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in OneMain by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,323,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,234,000 after buying an additional 297,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OMF. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of OneMain from $75.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of OneMain from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of OneMain from $62.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of OneMain from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OneMain currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.91.

Insider Activity

OneMain Stock Up 1.2 %

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,150 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.08 per share, for a total transaction of $42,642.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,530,666.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

OMF traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.98. The company had a trading volume of 10,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,436. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $60.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.16.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.03). OneMain had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 37.61%. The company had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.17%.

OneMain Profile

(Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Recommended Stories

