Phocas Financial Corp. Invests $7.13 Million in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 93,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,132,000. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.21% of Pacira BioSciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 420,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,284,000 after purchasing an additional 86,256 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on PCRX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock traded up $1.31 on Thursday, reaching $55.24. The stock had a trading volume of 18,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,947. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.95. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $82.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.77 and a beta of 0.86.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $169.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.27 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 6.39%. Pacira BioSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Pacira BioSciences

In related news, insider Jonathan Slonin sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $52,843.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,138,162.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Roy Winston sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $26,513.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,054.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Slonin sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $52,843.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,138,162.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,933 shares of company stock worth $109,711 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

Featured Stories

