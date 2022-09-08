Phocas Financial Corp. Lowers Holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Phocas Financial Corp. decreased its stake in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the quarter. Kforce comprises about 1.2% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.62% of Kforce worth $9,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,125,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,245,000 after purchasing an additional 43,549 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,263 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 648,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,754,000 after purchasing an additional 32,110 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 525,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,856,000 after purchasing an additional 279,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 466,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on KFRC. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Kforce from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Kforce from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Kforce Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:KFRC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.90. 4,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,522. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.06. Kforce Inc. has a one year low of $54.34 and a one year high of $81.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.10.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.12. Kforce had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $436.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Kforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Kforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Kforce Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

