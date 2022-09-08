Phocas Financial Corp. Reduces Stock Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Phocas Financial Corp. cut its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,547 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.22% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $7,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBRA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.50. The stock had a trading volume of 51,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.37 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.07. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 631.61%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SBRA shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company. Mizuho upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.91.

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

