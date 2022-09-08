Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 18,069 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Phocas Financial Corp. cut its holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,713 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 18,069 shares during the quarter. PDC Energy makes up about 1.1% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.13% of PDC Energy worth $9,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the first quarter worth about $450,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 175,595 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,566,000 after acquiring an additional 29,323 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,219,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 2,256.2% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 111,426 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after buying an additional 106,697 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.48. 7,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,256. PDC Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.41 and a twelve month high of $89.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.73.

PDC Energy Announces Dividend

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.54. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 47.13% and a net margin of 44.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PDCE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet raised shares of PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $123,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 388,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,010,231.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $123,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 388,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,010,231.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $61,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,184,839.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $1,809,240 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

