Phocas Financial Corp. Trims Position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Phocas Financial Corp. lessened its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,818 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services accounts for approximately 1.0% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $8,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 829,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,063,000 after acquiring an additional 94,264 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $997,000. 69.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFSC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $45.94. 1,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,407. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1-year low of $39.63 and a 1-year high of $51.50. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.63.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 31.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

