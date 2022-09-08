Phocas Financial Corp. Trims Stock Holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Phocas Financial Corp. lowered its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.24% of Integer worth $6,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Integer by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,953 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,880,000 after purchasing an additional 16,130 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Integer by 697.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 443,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after buying an additional 388,063 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Integer by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,039,000 after buying an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Integer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,051,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Integer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITGR traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,546. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.23. Integer Holdings Co. has a one year low of $59.18 and a one year high of $97.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $350.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.57 million. Integer had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 9.50%. Integer’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ITGR. TheStreet cut Integer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Integer from $109.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Integer news, insider Carter Houghton sold 2,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $200,744.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,812.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

