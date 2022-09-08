PhoenixDAO Hits Market Capitalization of $553,528.11 (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One PhoenixDAO coin can now be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded up 33.1% against the US dollar. PhoenixDAO has a total market cap of $553,528.11 and approximately $667,328.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PhoenixDAO Profile

PhoenixDAO (CRYPTO:PHNX) is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,500,000 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO. The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

