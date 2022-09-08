Phore (PHR) Market Capitalization Achieves $303,105.92

Phore (PHR) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. Phore has a total market cap of $303,105.92 and $635.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Phore has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0109 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000097 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001116 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00008972 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001463 BTC.

About Phore

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 27,769,531 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Phore’s official website is phore.io. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain.

Buying and Selling Phore

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

