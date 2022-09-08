Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Phreesia (NYSE:PHRGet Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 50.50% from the company’s current price.

PHR has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Phreesia from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Phreesia from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Phreesia from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Phreesia from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Phreesia from $51.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.77.

Phreesia Price Performance

NYSE:PHR opened at $23.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 0.75. Phreesia has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $76.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 5,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $126,705.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 110,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,880.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $35,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 108,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 5,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $126,705.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,880.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,055 shares of company stock worth $228,467. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Phreesia

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHR. FMR LLC lifted its position in Phreesia by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,173 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Phreesia by 254.5% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,823,000 after acquiring an additional 866,654 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Phreesia during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,436,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Phreesia by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,169,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,488,000 after acquiring an additional 520,457 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Phreesia during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Featured Stories

