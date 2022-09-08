PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PZC opened at $7.96 on Thursday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 1-year low of $7.69 and a 1-year high of $11.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.62.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 353,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 145,483 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 40,166 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the 1st quarter worth about $376,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.