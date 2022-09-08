Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) Declares $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1279 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.
Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance
PDO stock opened at $14.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.64.
Insider Activity at Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund
In other Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund news, insider Julie Ann Meggers purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $100,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Institutional Trading of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund
About Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund
