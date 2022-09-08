Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) Declares $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1279 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.

PDO stock opened at $14.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.64.

In other Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund news, insider Julie Ann Meggers purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $100,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 254.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,548,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,292,000 after buying an additional 2,547,606 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 19.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,172,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,915,000 after purchasing an additional 194,264 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 180.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,121,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,050,000 after purchasing an additional 721,407 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 0.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,280,000.

