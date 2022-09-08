PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP) Trading 1.1% Higher

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $95.36 and last traded at $95.25. 428,603 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 487% from the average session volume of 73,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.19.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 13.2% in the first quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 36.8% in the first quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthpoint LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 96,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period.

