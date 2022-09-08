PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PMLGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $10.72 on Thursday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $15.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.32.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PML. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 156,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 10,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Dividend History for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

