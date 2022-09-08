PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $10.72 on Thursday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $15.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.32.
Institutional Trading of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II
About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (PML)
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
- 3 Solar Stocks That Will Benefit From the Biden Tariff Holiday
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.