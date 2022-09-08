PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $10.72 on Thursday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $15.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.32.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PML. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 156,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 10,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

