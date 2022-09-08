Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 9,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 331.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $76.70 on Thursday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $80.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.31.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 70.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.92.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

