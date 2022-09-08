Piper Sandler & CO. Purchases Shares of 25,000 Colombier Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CLBR)

Piper Sandler & CO. purchased a new stake in Colombier Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CLBR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. Colombier Acquisition accounts for about 0.2% of Piper Sandler & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Piper Sandler & CO. owned 0.12% of Colombier Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Colombier Acquisition by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 25,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Colombier Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $578,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colombier Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $8,148,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colombier Acquisition by 186.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 950,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,166,000 after acquiring an additional 619,397 shares during the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colombier Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLBR remained flat at $9.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,442. Colombier Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average of $9.71.

Colombier Acquisition Company Profile

Colombier Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effectuate a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

