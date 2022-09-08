Piper Sandler & CO. Takes Position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI)

Piper Sandler & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. ABG Acquisition Corp. I makes up approximately 0.2% of Piper Sandler & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Piper Sandler & CO. owned 0.16% of ABG Acquisition Corp. I at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABGI. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 23,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL raised its position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 74,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Kawa Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 652,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after acquiring an additional 109,800 shares during the period. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 4.6% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 129,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

ABG Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of ABGI stock remained flat at $9.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 6 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,384. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.81. ABG Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $9.98.

ABG Acquisition Corp. I Profile

ABG Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. ABG Acquisition Corp. I was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

