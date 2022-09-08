PirateCash Market Cap Tops $170,362.50 (PIRATE)

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 7th. PirateCash has a total market capitalization of $170,362.50 and $130.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PirateCash coin can now be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PirateCash has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000208 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About PirateCash

PIRATE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,600,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

