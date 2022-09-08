Plastiques du Val de Loire (EPA:PVL) Trading Down 2.3%

Plastiques du Val de Loire (EPA:PVL – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €4.33 ($4.42) and last traded at €4.33 ($4.42). 5,042 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €4.43 ($4.52).

Plastiques du Val de Loire Stock Down 2.3 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €3.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €4.79.

Plastiques du Val de Loire Company Profile

Plastiques du Val de Loire engages in the production and sale of plastic parts in France, the United States, and the rest of Europe. It offers interior equipment for motor vehicles, such as cockpits, decoration, and mechanisms; exterior appearance parts; technical front facades; seat parts; lighting and signaling parts; and under the hood parts.

