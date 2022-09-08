PlatonCoin (PLTC) Hits One Day Volume of $33,239.00

PlatonCoin (PLTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 8th. PlatonCoin has a total market cap of $113.00 million and approximately $33,239.00 worth of PlatonCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlatonCoin coin can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00005113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PlatonCoin has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005163 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,369.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005310 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005164 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00038566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00134792 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022718 BTC.

PlatonCoin Coin Profile

PLTC is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2020. PlatonCoin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 114,099,391 coins. PlatonCoin’s official website is platonfinance.com. PlatonCoin’s official Twitter account is @platonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PlatonCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Platon Finance is a blockchain digital ecosystem designed to represent a bridge for all the people and business owners so everybody could learn, understand, use and benefit from blockchain, a revolution of technology. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Platon Finance is a blockchain digital ecosystem designed to represent a bridge for all the people and business owners so everybody could learn, understand, use and benefit from blockchain, a revolution of technology. "

