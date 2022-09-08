PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) Stock Price Down 7.4%

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) fell 7.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.94 and last traded at $0.94. 149,237 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 226,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

PolarityTE Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.43.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.45. PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 451.82% and a negative return on equity of 150.94%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.50) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PolarityTE, Inc. will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PolarityTE

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTE. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in PolarityTE in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in PolarityTE by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in PolarityTE in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PolarityTE by 554.6% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 92,062 shares during the last quarter. 17.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PolarityTE, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.

