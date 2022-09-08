Polkastarter Market Cap Hits $49.92 Million (POLS)

Polkastarter (POLS) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 8th. During the last week, Polkastarter has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Polkastarter coin can currently be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00002615 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkastarter has a market cap of $49.92 million and $2.77 million worth of Polkastarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005197 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,244.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004354 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005345 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005196 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00038382 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00134942 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022866 BTC.

About Polkastarter

Polkastarter (CRYPTO:POLS) is a coin. Polkastarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,221,432 coins. Polkastarter’s official website is www.polkastarter.com/token. Polkastarter’s official Twitter account is @polkastarter and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polkastarter

According to CryptoCompare, “POLS token holders will be able to vote on product features, token utility, types of auctions and even decide which projects get to be featured by Polkastarter. Transaction fees will be paid in POLS. “

