Polkaswap 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $21,487.00 (PSWAP)

Polkaswap (PSWAP) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Polkaswap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkaswap has a total market capitalization of $3.87 million and $21,487.00 worth of Polkaswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polkaswap has traded 40.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005204 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 203.4% against the dollar and now trades at $171.07 or 0.00890258 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001735 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002470 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.49 or 0.00861206 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00016332 BTC.
About Polkaswap
Polkaswap’s total supply is 1,392,620 coins and its circulating supply is 3,645,542,376 coins. Polkaswap’s official Twitter account is @polkaswap.
Buying and Selling Polkaswap
