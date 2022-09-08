Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.34

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.34 and traded as high as $23.37. Powell Industries shares last traded at $22.86, with a volume of 28,041 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POWL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Powell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Sidoti cut shares of Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

Powell Industries Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $276.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.63 and its 200 day moving average is $23.36.

Powell Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWL. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Powell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,697,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Powell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Powell Industries by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 74,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 14,815 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 567,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,020,000 after acquiring an additional 138,311 shares during the period. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

