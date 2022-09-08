Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Shares Sold by Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. reduced its holdings in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,651 shares during the quarter. Premier Financial makes up 2.1% of Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.54% of Premier Financial worth $5,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 45.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,370,000 after buying an additional 131,970 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Premier Financial by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 976,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,619,000 after purchasing an additional 34,580 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Premier Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,936,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,390,000 after purchasing an additional 32,779 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $918,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Premier Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,226,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,210,000 after purchasing an additional 26,662 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier Financial Stock Performance

PFC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,682. Premier Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.88.

Premier Financial Dividend Announcement

Premier Financial ( NASDAQ:PFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.09). Premier Financial had a net margin of 32.75% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $73.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.70%.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

