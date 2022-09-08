Primecoin (XPM) Trading Down 8.5% Over Last 7 Days

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 8th. Primecoin has a total market cap of $1.69 million and $592.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0400 or 0.00000207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Primecoin has traded down 8.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 93.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Unitus (UIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaffronCoin (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ribbit Rewards (RBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monopoly Millionaire Control (MMC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000480 BTC.

HeavyCoin (HVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 42,113,557 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

