Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Shares Sold by P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 81.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,546,784 shares during the quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.22% of Primo Water worth $4,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Primo Water by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 31,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 11,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PRMW shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Primo Water from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Primo Water from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

Primo Water Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PRMW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.68. The stock had a trading volume of 11,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,825. Primo Water Co. has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $20.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.46.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $571.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.74 million. Analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Primo Water Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is -311.08%.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

Featured Articles

