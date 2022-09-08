Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) is Invenire Partners LP’s 9th Largest Position

Invenire Partners LP grew its holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Primoris Services accounts for 4.3% of Invenire Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Invenire Partners LP’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Primoris Services in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Primoris Services in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on PRIM shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Primoris Services to $27.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet cut Primoris Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primoris Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of Primoris Services stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,388. Primoris Services Co. has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $29.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.65 and a 200-day moving average of $23.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.67%.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

