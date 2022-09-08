Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.39-$2.59 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Primoris Services Trading Up 1.1 %

PRIM traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.76. 612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,388. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.65 and its 200 day moving average is $23.57. Primoris Services has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $29.38.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primoris Services

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRIM shares. TheStreet cut shares of Primoris Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Primoris Services to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primoris Services presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Primoris Services by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Primoris Services by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Primoris Services by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Primoris Services by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Primoris Services by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

